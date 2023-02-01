Attorney to address Steuben GOP
ANGOLA — The Steuben County Republican Party's monthly breakfast will feature attorney John Westercamp on Saturday.
The meeting will be held at The Heritage Club, 1905 Wohlert St., Angola, starting at 8 a.m.
A light breakfast sponsored by 101 Sheds will be served.
Westercamp, a corporate attorney and unsuccessful candidate for attorney general in 2020, will discuss litigation that's tied up in Indiana
courts regarding Senate Bill 1 that was approved in last summer's special session that all but banned abortion in Indiana.
Westercamp serves as corporate counsel for P1 Dental, a management service organization that manages over forty dental practices in Indiana and Illinois. He is a graduate of Indiana University's Maurer School of Law.
To make reservations, contact Republican Party Vice Chair Karen Shelton at 316-9437 or kwshelton64@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.