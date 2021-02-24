ANGOLA — Trine University and Trine innovation 1 will assist two northeast Indiana businesses with product development through a $50,000 grant provided by the Indiana Economic Development Corp.
The IEDC's Innovation Voucher Program, part of legislation signed into law by Gov. Eric Holcomb in 2019, provides grants to eligible small businesses to purchase research services from an Indiana higher education institution or other authorized research provider.
The grant will fund work-study opportunities for students conducting research as well as use of specialized equipment on the Trine University campus.
"This is a great example of leveraging Trine's network and resources to impact our regional economy by advancing technology, while also incorporating real-world experiences into our undergraduate engineering programs," said Jason Blume, executive director of Trine innovation 1.
A team of Trine innovation 1 staff and Trine biomedical and electrical engineering students will work with Apollo Dynamics, based in northeast Indiana, to produce a working prototype of its Sentry medical device. Sentry is designed to analyze tissue movement beneath the skin during physical activity, in order to prevent injuries such as ACL tears and Achilles tendon ruptures.
Kyle Craig, a 2015 mechanical engineering graduate from Trine, is developing the device based on his personal experience with chronic knee and ankle pain.
"I'm excited to see where this goes!" he said.
Trine students will perform experimentation on the Sentry prototype and do the bulk of the design for the first-generation model. The grant also cover the costs of using the university's infrared spectrometer.
Another team of Trine innovation 1 staff, university students and faculty will work with Auburn-based Perpetual Industries to finalize and refine the design of its proprietary vertical axis wind turbine, The WindSilo, which is designed to allow for faster spin speeds and greater energy output.
"We are very excited and honored to have the world-class engineering team at Trine University assisting us in this project," Brent W. Bedford, CEO of Perpetual Industries Inc., said in a statement released in 2020. "Trine innovation 1 will provide unparalleled expertise to help us finalize our WindSilo design, allowing us to bring this very innovative green energy product to market."
Perpetual Industries was is incorporated in Nevada and based in Auburn. It is an incubator for the development of new and innovative energy efficient technologies. Our mission is to 'perpetuate industry' by bringing value-added technologies to market. At the company's core is a proprietary technology known as The XYO Mechanical Balancing Technology, designed specifically to dynamically eliminate vibration in rotating equipment to create energy efficient, environmentally responsible products.
For more information on Perpetual Industries and the WindSilo project, visit https://bit.ly/3qUtYGQ.
