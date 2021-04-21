FREMONT — As of October 1, 2022 Fremont Community Schools will no longer be a part of the Northeast Indiana School Insurance Trust, Superintendent Bill Stitt announced Monday at a school board meeting.
“We haven’t been real happy with increases, the pay, from the insurance trust,” Stitt said, addressing the board and the small crowd seated in the Fremont Middle School cafeteria. “So this last Friday, we told the trust we are withdrawing.”
In the last year alone the increase was 5-6%, Stitt said.
“It’s just way too much,” he said.
Per the bylaws associated with the trust, the school district has to give at least one year notice to withdraw, so Stitt said the effective date will be October 1, 2022.
“I already know we can find a better plan that costs our people less,” he said. “We will spend this time, this next 18-months finalizing.”
There are staff members, he said, that can’t work full time because of insurance and there are people that can’t work at all, also because of it.
Stitt also said talks with the trust about a “spousal carve-out” had taken place, which he did not like.
Stitt said the trust didn’t want to allow Fremont Community Schools to use its telehealth program for those on the plan, instead wanting them to use the new Activate Health Center that opened in Angola for members of the trust to have access to no-cost healthcare.
That’s something he wasn’t in favor of, as the telehealth and prescription medications available through the telemedicine partnership are greater than what is available through Activate, and the telehealth equipment itself is available right in the district so people don’t have to drive into Angola to be seen.
The trust was formed 20 years ago to improve purchasing power for lower rates and initially, operated largely mobile clinics that came to the area for member schools which include every school in Steuben County as well as Lakeland, Prairie Heights, Garrett, DeKalb Eastern and DeKalb Central school districts.
The board approved several staffing changes, including the upcoming resignation of school board of trustees Member Marty McNeal, effective June 1.
Also during Monday’s meeting, Stitt announced that Fremont Community Schools, including Fremont High School, have been named performance qualified for the 2021-22 school year.
High schools are graded separately when it comes to performance qualified, and don’t always get included when a district achieves the status, but in Fremont’s case, both the district and the high school received notice that because of their A-F performance grades, they have qualified.
“We are doing some fantastic things at Fremont Community Schools,” said Stitt. “As superintendent, I am proud to be a part of Fremont.”
