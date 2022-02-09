ANGOLA — The first of at least two arrests has been made in connection with a brazen effort to steal items at a Clear Lake area storage facility last summer, including numerous guns.
Devin Hill, 31, who was listed as homeless on an arrested report but showed a residence of Tipton, Michigan, on court records, was arrested on Tuesday on 15 counts of Level 5 felony burglary in connection with the Aug. 19, 2021, incident.
Hill, along with two other men, one of whom has an active search warrant out for his arrest, allegedly used a stolen truck to break down the overhead doors at 15 storage units to gain access and ransack the contents.
The other suspect listed in court records was a Ryan Damron, 21, Fremont, who is wanted also for 15 counts of Level 5 felony burglary and two counts of Level 6 felony auto theft.
Detective Sgt. Austin Rowlands of the Steuben County Sheriff's Department attempted to interview Damron, but he refused and demanded an attorney.
Hill, court documents indicate, freely spoke with Rowlands after waiving his Miranda rights.
The men — there were three involved, and the third has yet to be named in an active case file — used vehicles, some stolen, to break down the overhead doors to gain entry to the storage units.
The men spent about 5 hours at the facility, Hill told Rowlands, leaving as day started to break. They allegedly disabled a security system and may have been spotted on another that was in addition to security in place at the facility.
"Devin says he was taking things when he heard Ryan yell 'We hit the jackpot' and Ryan had a pistol and rifle in his hands from the safe," said the probable cause affidavit filed in court.
The men spent much of their time hauling goods — including a large cache of guns — from the storage units.
There were nearly 60 guns, mainly from two units, listed in court records as having been stolen, including one submachine gun, a rifle from World War II and a muzzle loader from the Civil War era.
The men also stole classic vehicles, including two Ford Mustangs, one of which promptly ran out of gas while still at the storage units, and a Corvette, which was driven to a location at Clear Lake.
A stolen truck was used to transport many of the stolen items to a "junkyard" in Hillsdale County, Michigan, court records said.
"Devin says they left after this because day was starting to break and the sky was getting bright blue. Devin states they were at the units for around 5 hours. Devin says he left in the Tahoe and Ryan was driving the green mustang. Devin states they got back into Michigan and Ryan had Devin follow him to a residence in Hilldale where they put a few guns and a majority of the tools in a brown shed," court records said.
In addition to guns and tools, numerous other items were stolen, including a collection of wake boards.
Hill had his initial hearing before Magistrate James Burns on Wednesday afternoon. He is being held in lieu of $50,000 bail.
Chief Deputy Prosecutor Travis Musser is representing the state. Anthony Kraus has been appointed as legal counsel for Hill. His next hearing will be a pretrial conference on June 13 in Steuben Superior Court.
A Level 5 felony carries a sentence of 1-6 years in prison with an advisory sentence of 3 years.
Damron is represented by Cedric Hollabaugh.
