ANGOLA — The public and private sectors came together Wednesday to welcome Matt Widenhoefer as the new Metropolitan School District of Steuben County superintendent and hear what programs the district has recently implemented that benefit the community.
“It takes a village to raise a child,” Widenhoefer said. “What I will tell you is, to an educator those words are true. It is hard to raise a child and to educate a child. We have to work together as that small village to help raise those kids, and that is part of our vision moving forward for MSD.”
The MSD school board approved Widenhoefer as the next superintendent Oct. 4 on a 7-0 vote. He officially began on Oct. 18, taking over for Steve Sprunger who had been serving as interim superintendent since Superintendent Brent Wilson left on June 30.
Wilson and at least four members of the school board had been at odds since 2016 when the board decided to remove an automatic rollover portion of Wilson’s contract that allowed for continuous renewal of the contract. The contract was changed without mutual consent from Wilson, which led to him filing a breach of contract suit with the school board. The suit, which was to go to trial in late July, was settled in May, leading to Wilson’s departure.
In honor of the new superintendent, the Angola Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a welcome event at The Brokaw Movie House where representatives from various businesses and organizations were able to meet Widenhoefer in person and hear first-hand from Schauna Relue, MSD director of curriculum and instruction, about the district’s new Early Learning Center, Leader in Me program and graduation requirement changes.
One aspect that Relue emphasized throughout her presentation was the focus on how these programs can not only better educate the students but also indirectly bolster the workforce.
When Relue first came to MSD last year, she asked around for ideas on community improvements, and the one that continually came up in her conversations was child care.
“There is a significant child care deficit in Steuben County. Steuben County is actually considered a child care desert, which means there is only one seat available for every three children,” Relue said. “Only 8% of children in the community are being served by high-quality programs. Obviously as a school system, we’re very interested in getting children off to a wonderful start, and we also know that there is a barrier to families being able to be in the workforce if we don’t have wonderful early childhood experiences for our young folks.”
The Early Learning Center, which opened in August, is intended to help mitigate this community-wide issue. The center is open during the week from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., with before and after school hours provided within that time.
Through a partnership with the YMCA of Steuben County, the center will also be open during the summer to continue providing child care year-round while the schools are closed.
This allows for increased workforce attendance, as parents are able to work without worrying about adequate child care and education.
“When we can get everyone who possibly could be employed and able to show up every day, obviously we can help address that workplace shortage that is happening right now,” Relue said. “We can increase our tax base, and just as importantly, we can get our children off to a really great start.”
Because the center is not state-funded, tuition fees are required for each child. These fees are lower than other care centers thanks to the Early Learning Center being stationed in the MSD buildings, but income-based vouchers are available for those who may need assistance.
In the middle and high schools, the district is also intent on contributing to the local workforce by preparing students with leadership and marketable skills through its new Leader in Me program.
This initiative, developed by FranklinCovey, is designed to foster leadership, college and career readiness and social emotional awareness while complementing established curriculum.
“We want to build a culture of empowerment in our schools. We want our students to know that they are in charge of their lives, and we don’t want them to feel like adults are making decisions and driving for them,” Relue said. “We are focusing on employability skills for students so that they can thrive in college and the workplace and life.”
The district implemented Leader in Me for the first time this fall in Angola Middle and High Schools, and various members of the community have raised concerns that the program promotes the teaching of critical race theory, an academic approach that seeks to examine the intersection of race and law, especially in concerns to systemic social, economic and political inequalities between whites and people of color.
Relue explained that the district’s Leader in Me program does not include critical race theory.
“This has nothing to do with critical race theory. There is not a component of that in this program,” Relue said. “In their corporate training, FranklinCovey does have — which we have not purchased — training for adults on recognizing bias.”
Some people also inquired about the program’s social-emotional learning component and whether that should be left to the home.
“That’s the primary place where we want that to be taught, but we also have requirements that we have to teach around that,” Relue said. “There are state standards for social and emotional learning that we are required to teach. The Leader in Me program is an approved way to get there.”
One of the meeting attendees said that she has a child in MSD and attested to the effectiveness of the district’s existing elementary social-emotional learning program, Zones of Regulation.
“Part of our timing of this was, we had students who were out with schools being closed, out in quarantine, out doing virtual learning. Young people are not thriving right now,” Relue explained. “We have the highest suicide rates we’ve ever had. We have more children dealing with depression and anxiety. Students who had been out of school who were coming back to school were having breakdowns in their cars, afraid to come back in. There’s just been a lot of emotional trauma that our children have experienced over the last couple of years, so we really are trying to create really healthy, welcoming, safe spaces.”
Another way MSD is attempting to relieve stress for its high schoolers is allowing for more diverse options concerning graduation requirements.
Students must fulfill one requirement in each of three categories called “buckets” that offer different pathways for different student goals. These buckets involve a diploma, employability skills and postsecondary readiness.
Relue said the schools are open to collaboration with businesses to expose students to local opportunities and allow them to potentially job shadow or test out their interests.
This would also benefit businesses by allowing them to interact with potential hires and see how these programs are creating better-equipped workers.
“If we want to grow and want to continue to move forward, we have to do things together,” Widenhoefer said. “I truly believe that the answer to a real education and school transformation is strong, authentic community connections and actions. When families, community groups, businesses and schools band together to support learning, children achieve more. They are excited, and more importantly, they’ll stay in school. That’s what we really need.”
For more information about Leader in Me, visit leaderinme.com/.
For more information about the Early Learning Center, visit bit.ly/3bH0t5z.
