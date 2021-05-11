Orland slates special meeting
ORLAND — The Orland Town Council is holding a special meeting on Friday to discuss grant opportunities.
Representatives with the architecture and engineering firm Fleis & VandenBrink will be on hand to talk with council members in the meeting that starts at 6 p.m.
Fleis & VandenBrink is a Grand Rapids, Michigan-based company that also has an office in Fort Wayne.
A notice about the meeting said the council will hear about different grant opportunities from the company. It will also address any other town business that is brought before the council, including old or unscheduled business.
The meeting will be held in the Orland Community Building, 9535 W. S.R. 120.
