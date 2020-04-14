Open burning is being discouraged and prohibited in a number of states across the U.S. to help ease the workload on firefighters and first responders during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Indiana has not enacted any emergency rules concerning burning. Angola Fire Chief T.R. Hagerty suggests people be aware of state and local laws and be safe and careful when having a fire.
It is illegal to burn trash in Indiana and in general open burning is prohibited. The Indiana Department of Environmental Management suggests Hoosiers contact a local health department or fire department if someone’s burning is creating a nuisance or posing a threat to health and safety. COVID-19 is a respiratory ailment that could be exacerbated by fumes and smoke, say health officials.
"The smoke from any fire can harm human health and the environment. Trash fires, which are illegal, are particularly toxic," says IDEM's web site. "Fortunately, there are safer and environmentally friendly alternatives."
IDEM suggests composting yard waste and being a smart consumer, purchasing items that can be reused, refilled, repaired or recharged.
The burning of yard debris in the state of Michigan is allowed only by permit. In late March, burning was prohibited in response to the coronavirus crisis, except in the upper portions of the state that are still snow covered.
“This preventative approach to limiting wildland fires is important so that first responders can continue making medical calls during this health crisis," said Michigan State Fire Marshal Kevin Sehlmeyer.
In the Angola area, spring grass fire runs have decreased over the past several years, said Hagerty.
"People are being more cautious, maybe," he said.
Whipping winds and dried vegetation from the fall can fuel a fire quickly, and in the past northeastern Indiana fire departments have kept busy this time of year fighting runaway blazes.
"Burning yard debris is the top cause of wildfires in Michigan. Suspending burn permits reduces the potential for wildfires, which will limit the risk of exposing first responders to coronavirus and make sure trained personnel and equipment are available to assist with COVID-19 response as needed," says a notice from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.
The temporary Michigan no-burn rule does not include campfires or cook fires as long as they are contained and allowed by local law.
Other states — including Colorado, Idaho, South Carolina and Vermont — are asking the public to avoid outdoor burning. In South Carolina, all burning was banned last week in rural areas, including campfires, to minimize the health threat caused by breathing the smoke.
"COVID-19 poses a threat to individuals with a history of heart or respiratory illness. Smoke and odor from outdoor burning could exacerbate impacts to already susceptible populations," said a press release from the the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
With northeastern Indiana people spending more time than ever at their homes and properties, yard work has become a welcome past-time. Hagerty asked Angola area residents to "continue to stay cautious and be careful with what you do."
The burning of yard waste or trash within Angola city limits is prohibited. Small campfires are allowed by those who complete an Angola Permit for Open Burn and follow ordinance requirements. The permit applications are on the city website.
For those who live outside the city limits and are burning yard waste, Angola Fire Department provides the following recommendations:
• Do not burn on windy days.
• Do not burn within 40 feet of any structure.
• Keep the pile small (less than 3 feet high and 5 feet across).
• Never leave a fire unattended.
• Have a water source nearby to completely extinguish the fire when done.
• Have a phone available to call 911 in the event the fire spreads.
