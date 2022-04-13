CROOKED LAKE — The Indiana State Police is currently investigating a motorcycle crash that claimed the life of a Fremont man in the Crooked Lake area on Tuesday night.
Tyler Channing Szapkiw, 28, Fremont, was operating a 2008 Harley Davidson motorcycle in the area of the 2200 block of West Orland Road at a high rate of speed, said a report filed by Indiana State Police Trooper Dan Burkey. It was about 9:30 p.m.
Szapkiw failed to negotiate a curve in the road, ran off the roadway and struck a utility pole. The force of impact snapped the utility pole in half.
Szapkiw was not wearing a helmet. Arriving officers found him unconscious and suffering from serious head injury. Steuben County Emergency Medical Service personnel arrived on scene and provided initial medical assistance. Szapkiw was flown from the scene by Lutheran Air to a hospital in Fort Wayne, where he later succumbed to his injuries.
Immediate family has been notified.
This remains an active investigation by the Indiana State Police. No other information was released.
Burkey was assisted at the scene by officials with the Angola Police Department, Steuben County Sheriff's Department, Angola Fire, Steuben County EMS personnel, Steuben County Highway Department, NIPSCO and Countryside Towing.
