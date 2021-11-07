ANGOLA — Celebration of the 10th anniversary performance of “Messiah” by the Steuben County Festival Choir is finally going to happen, after a one-year delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Festival Choir, some 65 voices strong, will once again be joined by 18 members of the Fort Wayne Philharmonic to perform much of the George Frideric Handel classic. The performance is at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 12, in the T. Furth Center for Performing Arts on the Trine University campus. Doors open at 1 p.m. Tickets are $10 apiece and may be purchased online at trine/edu/furth.
“It’s all local choir members mostly from Steuben County, LaGrange County, Battle Creek (Michigan). We have some members coming from Toledo (Ohio) this year,” said Joe Peters, who will be conducting and directing once more.
Many of the members of the Festival Choir are back for their 10th year. That especially includes the core that put the production together initially, including Peters, his father, John Peters, as well as Steuben County music icons Lynn Syler (voice) and Jeri Mow (accompanist, grand piano).
“The vast majority of the people in the choir have done it all 10 years. We’re just so happy to be back. The enthusiasm of wanting to do it this year is kind of overwhelming,” said Peters, a music major who studied conducting in college.
That feeling is shared by most if not all who are involved. Take Syler, for instance. She and husband Dave sang the “Messiah” together in college choir some 50 years ago.
“It’s a soft spot in our hearts,” Lynn Syler said. “It is so emotional when you’re singing those words from the Bible. It just makes you want to keep going, no matter what.”
Mow recounts how she, Joe Peters and Syler got together some 11 years ago to start planning for the first performance, which, like the first few years, was held at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church before moving to Furth.
The oratorio by Handel, one of Peter’s favorites, and the planning for the Festival Choir’s performance is something Peters, Syler and Mow discuss all year.
“It’s a very important part of our lives,” Syler said.
“Look where we are 10 years later! I continue to work with Lynn and Joe at every rehearsal, every solo audition, every performance, and literally, all year long as we discuss issues, changes and what-ifs. During the past year during the pandemic, there were many phone calls, emails and texts about what to do about the performance. Right now, we are super excited about being able to bring this wonderful program to the public once again,” Mow said.
Peters said the year off caused a little rust to form, but with the experience of so many involved, the production is coming together. Rehearsals started last weekend and continue today in the basement of the Furth at 1 p.m.
“The majority of (the choir) have been well rehearsed and it’s not new to them,” Syler said. “It’s difficult to do.”
Mow said people are invited to join the choir, but they better be prepared to work, especially if they are not familiar with “Messiah.”
“Joe is a meticulous and demanding director. He studies the score and listens intensely to the choir. He knows what he wants to hear and gives precise directions to bring it about,” Syler said. “Remember, he was a mere child of 24 or 25 when we first began this journey 10-11 years ago. His conducting skills have become honed along the way. He and Jeri are the ones who do the most work and preparation each year.”
The Festival Choir performs much of the three parts that make up “Messiah.” The three parts cover the birth, death and resurrection of Jesus. The performance lasts about two hours. Performing the entire piece would take close to three hours.
Much like the powerful words and music of “Messiah,” Syler always marvels at the creation of the work itself.
Handel claimed it was divine inspiration that took over when he created the work. The complete score covers 259 pages and it was written in 24 days. The oratorio was written in 1741 and premiered in Dublin in the Lent season of 1742.
“It’s just phenomenal,” Syler said. “To know that he wrote that in less than a month. Can you imagine writing all that orchestration, the music, the parts?”
And it has stood the test of time. Numerous choirs across the United States perform “Messiah” annually, typically in the Christmas season.
