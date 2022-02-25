Work has gotten underway this past week at the future home of a Culver’s restaurant in the 2200 block of North Wayne Street. Above, crews work to level what was left of a house that had burned at the site in the 2020. Crews were also filling the basement of the former single family residence. Also on site was Ron Shipe, right photo, of Shipe Well Drilling. Shipe was grouting shut wells on the site that once served the residence and a neighboring business. When officials with Culver’s went before city officials for a variety of approvals last fall, they said they wanted to break ground in December with the hopes of being open by May.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.