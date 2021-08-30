Several people arrested over the weekend
ANGOLA — The following people were among the few booked into the Steuben County Jail on these initial charges following arrests made by law enforcement officers over the weekend. Formal charges, if any, are filed by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Justin M. Bailey, 34, homeless, arrested in the 200 block of West Garfield Street, Ashley, on a warrant alleging misdemeanor contempt of court and possession of marijuana or hashish.
• Arika R. Cubio, 28, of the 9000 block of West C.R. 50N, arrested at home on a charge of felony domestic battery in the presence of a child younger than 16.
• Jeffrey A. Doyle, 55, of the 200 block of Mary Street, Camden, Michigan, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging failure to appear in court.
• Zachery R. Foster, 29, of the 7600 block of South Wayne Street, Hamilton, arrested on South Wayne Street and Bellefontaine Road, Hamilton, on a charge of misdemeanor public intoxication.
• Phillip J. Gerardot, 46, of the 10000 block of S.R. 101, Monroeville, attested at the intersection of Wayne Street and Bellefontaine Road, Hamilton, on charges of misdemeanor public intoxication and battery.
• Riley J. Jones, 24, of the 200 block of East Vine Street, Kendallville, arrested on Interstate 69 at milemarker 452 on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Carol E. Karst-Wasson, 64, of Lane 130A, Fox Lake, arrested on West Orland Road at C.R. 300W on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Daniel E. Mansfield, 41, of Hammerhill Way, Fort Wayne, arrested on Lane 420 at Lane 405A, Jimmerson Lake, on a charge of felony operating while intoxicated with a passenger younger than 18, and misdemeanor charges of operating while intoxicated.
• Joshua L. Parsell, 48, of the 3500 block of N. C.R. 450E, Fremont, arrested on charges of misdemeanor leaving the scene of an accident and operating while intoxicated.
• Paul L. Perry, 45, of the 100 block of James Street, Butler, arrested at the Steuben County Courthouse on a warrant.
• Christopher A. Reynolds, 52, of the 1400 block of West Mill Street, arrested on Wohlert and West Mill Streets on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Brandon M. Robinson, 27, of the 400 block of East Michael Street, Fremont, arrested on McKinley Street at Mill Street on a charge of felony operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction and a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Skyler R. Rottger, 29, of the 200 block of East Mill Street, arrested at home on a charge of misdemeanor domestic battery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.