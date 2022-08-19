ANGOLA — The MSD of Steuben County Early Learning Center is ready for the upcoming school year.
After having 60 students enrolled during the 2021-22 school year, this year the program is looking to max out at 100 students.
Ninety students have already started to attend the facility, 42 are pre-registered, and five more are on the waiting list for the school year 2023-2024, said Schauna Relue, assistant superintendent, in a report on the Early Learning Center updates at the last Board of School Trustees meeting of the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County.
One of the updates concerned safety measures — the center is now equipped with a secure entrance and a buzzer at the door. As in all the other buildings of the district the doors to the center are open before the start of the school day, and locked after the beginning of the classes and everyone needs to be buzzed in.
Relue said that they also managed to create an office for the director “that allows her to be able to secure things in an office that needs to be secure.” That space was the teachers’ lounge and after school room last year.
“We are excited to have a secure space for her,” said Relue.
She said that the other part of that space is used for a nap room, and the director has windows in the backside of her office “so she can see into that room at all times and still be able to work.”
Relue said they also were able to add a washer, dryer and dishwasher, and that made “things a little more sanitary and much more convenient.” In addition, Relue said, two restrooms were added in two of the classrooms.
“We held off on doing the other two classrooms that need restrooms based on cost,” said Relue.
Concerning the cost of attending Relue said that the tuition was $140 a week, and 37 families are paying the full tuition for the year and that generates $186,480 for the center.
She said that seven families were receiving the Child Care Development FundVouchers, and 16 more — On My Way to Pre-K support.
Relue said that 40 families indicated that they needed financial assistance for daycare, but they did not qualify for any of the existing financial support programs, and that additional ways of support might be available in October.
Relue and MSD Superintendent Matt Wiedenhofer have been seeking additional support from the community, including government sources.
Relue also said that next year they were going to open the last classroom, and that the center would then be able to accommodate 120 students, however after that a new storage space would be needed for the gardening equipment and tricycles.
Relue also shared with the board some of the pictures from the beginning of the new school year, including the photo of a dry river bed that had a faucet to it, so that the kids could trace the water flow.
“At the top of the hill is a faucet so we can turn the water on, and the children can actually see the water flowing through the rocks,” said Relue.
Relue said there was a pollinator garden that will one day be full of butterflies and bees, and the children will be able to see how it works. She also showed a picture of a climbing facility for the kids.
She said that on the first school day in every room in the center she went into, she saw that the children were all engaged in the activities except for one who was still experiencing the feeling of separation and was taken care of, and she said that was what needed to be done in the center, too.
“Children need to be carried, and they need to be hugged and they need to be loved, and that’s how their needs are going to be met,” said Relue.
