ANGOLA — Quick reaction by members of the Steuben County Sheriff's Office and Steuben County Jail staff saved a man's life on Wednesday.
And another inmate is facing a new Level 5 felony charge for allegedly providing a drug to an inmate.
Four officers and an on-staff nurse were able to provide emergency medical care then two doses of naloxone to inmate Austin L. Freed, 24, Fremont, who had collapsed and was turning blue, Sheriff R.J. Robinson said.
Freed had ingested a pill that contained fentanyl, court records said. The "pressed pill" was provided to Freed by inmate Cameron Chester, 31, Fort Wayne, court records said.
Chester is now facing a charge of trafficking with an inmate.
Chester provided the pill to Freed in exchange for using accrued minutes for phone use on his jail account, court records say.
"Austin told Captain (Jason) Hufnagle that Cameron wished to use the phone," court records said. "Cameron told Austin that Cameron would 'make it right' for Austin. Austin agreed to this. Cameron went to the restroom that is contained in the cell Cameron came back out and told Austin that the 'payment' was left in the restroom for Austin. Austin entered the restroom and found a pill that was left by Cameron for Austin. Austin took the pill."
In less than 15 minutes Freed collapsed. This was seen by a jail officer monitoring video of the holding cell area where the two were being held, Robinson said, and officers quickly went to work to save Freed.
Freed was then taken to Cameron Memorial Community Hospital for treatment. Robinson said he was returned to the jail in about a hour.
"Because of (a jailer) paying attention," Robinson said, "we were able to get everybody in there quickly and get things taken care of."
Had it not been for their quick actions, Robinson said, Freed could have died.
In court documents describing the incident, literally seconds after his pulse was first taken, it could not be detected again until after Freed started to recover after receiving the naxolone.
"I'm so proud of our employees and how they take care of our inmates," Robinson said.
Chester had just been brought in to the jail on a warrant for an outstanding charge of operating while intoxicated. He allegedly had concealed the drug or drugs in a body cavity, presumably his anus, Robinson said.
Chester was arraigned Friday afternoon by Magistrate James Burns. In the operating while intoxicated case, Chester was being represented by attorney Foy McNaughton.
If found guilty of the Level 5 felony, Chester faces between 1-6 years in prison.
