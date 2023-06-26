ANGOLA — An Angola man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for confining and battering his pregnant significant other in April 2022 on Monday in a case Steuben County Prosecutor Jeremy Musser said was one of the worst he’s prosecuted.
Shawn Henry Leverette, 34, received a sentence of 10 years without probation for Level 3 felony criminal confinement. Charges of Level 5 felony strangulation and battery were dropped in the plea bargain.
Steuben Circuit Court Judge Allen N. Wheat also ordered Leverette to participate in a therapeutic program with an emphasis toward mental health and alcohol addiction.
The woman was seven months pregnant at the time of the assault. She went to Cameron Memorial Hospital following the incident then police were called to investigate the situation.
In an interview with Steuben County Sheriff’s Detective Chris Emerick, the woman detailed Leverette’s assault.
She stated that he hit her multiple times on her head and arms. He then tied her hands behind her back and put a sock in her mouth. She also explained that Leverette threw bleach on her head, poured garlic powder in her mouth and shaved off a portion of her hair.
The woman received several injuries including a fractured jaw. Her unborn child survived the assault.
During Monday’s sentencing, Emerick was called to give a statement. He provided Wheat with pictures from the assault’s aftermath, taken at the hospital. Emerick also told the court the woman had put clumps of her shaved off hair into her pocket and showed it to him.
Leverette’s attorney, James Hanson, questioned what indicated that the hair was from the woman’s head. Emerick responded that her statement was the only indication.
Musser called on the woman’s biological father, Sean Fritts, and step-mother, Audra Fritts, to deliver their victim impact statements. Audra went first. She stated that she had known the victim since she was 12 years old, which has been about 10 years.
“It’s important that this wasn’t the first time it happened and we tried to keep her away,” Audra Fritts said. “It’s not the first time she had been hit. She kept saying she was done, but kept going back.”
Audra also recounted when she accompanied the woman to the doctor to have a plate put in her fractured jaw she received from the assault, the doctor reported there to be other fractures that hadn’t yet healed.
“It progressively got worse,” Audra said.
Hanson then asked if the woman and Leverette’s relationship ever held any genuine moments of love, to which Audra agreed. Hanson then asked Audra to confirm that the woman had struggled with self-harm issues in the past, she agreed.
Sean Fritts gave his statement and reconfirmed Audra’s accounts.
“This has happened repeatedly,” Sean said. “He’s a monster.”
Sean also expressed that when he went to visit his daughter after the incident, it was hard to recognize her with all the bruising and injuries sustained. He explained his intentions were to protect his daughter and any other woman that Leverette interacted with.
“He beat her and she was seven months pregnant, and he still beat her,” Sean said. “My daughter got away, but what will happen to the next woman?”
Hanson again inquired about the woman’s battle with self-harm.
“Yes, she had issues with self-harm and when I saw her, she couldn’t have done that to herself,” Sean said.
Musser then delivered his suggestion for sentencing, calling the incident, “the worst domestic violence case I’ve ever seen.” He also called the crimes “heinous and demeaning.” Musser suggested a 12 year sentence with no probation.
Before delivering his sentence suggestion, Hanson wanted to clarify a few details of the woman’s statement regarding the assault. He explained that there was a bottle of bleach the pair used for their laundry and it became an object of struggle the night of the incident. Hanson added that the bleach had splashed over both the woman and Leverette.
He continued by stating that Leverette recalled throwing garlic powder on the woman, but never pouring it in her mouth. Hanson also added that Leverette didn’t shave her head and that she did it to herself.
After these clarifications, Hanson expressed that they did not indicate Leverette’s innocence as Leverette still viewed his actions as “completely inappropriate.”.
Hanson explained to the court that Leverette had been placed in the foster care system as a child where he experienced mental and physical trauma. The attorney also said that Leverette had “been forthcoming about his alcohol problem.” Hanson eventually asked for an eight year sentence with a portion of those years being served in a therapeutic program.
Wheat gave Leverette the opportunity to ask any questions or provide a final statement. He took the chance to turn and face Sean and Audra Fritts.
“I apologize from the bottom of my heart,” Leverette said. “I don’t blame her for her self-harm, I blame myself.”
He explained that the biggest mistake he has ever made was “hurting my best friend.” Leverette didn’t express any negative feelings toward the woman.
“I still love her and I pray everyday for her happiness,” Leverette said. “I love my daughter and (the woman) to this day.
Halfway through Leverette’s statement, Sean got up and walked out of the courtroom.
Sean and Audra later shared their gratitude for the sentencing. While they were aiming for 15 years, the sentencing showed an opportunity for Leverette to rethink the incident.
“I’m pleased with the 10 years, that’s a fair sentence to me,” Sean said. “Ten (years) is a long time for him to sit and think.”
“We hope he can get the help he needs,” Audra said.
