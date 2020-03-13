KENDALLVILLE — As several schools will be closed in the coming weeks, Impact Institute will shutter until April 6.
“With changes to school operations that were announced by several member school corporations earlier (Friday), Impact administration has determined it is best for our students, staff, and community for us to take precautionary actions as well,” Director Jim Walmsley wrote in a parent and student letter. “While Impact is different than the typical school setting, we still serve as a gathering place for students.”
Impact will close starting Monday at locations in Kendallville, Auburn, Angola and LaGrange and have e-learning to students on those days.
Impact will remain closed the week of March 23 for spring break as well as for the week of March 30, which was originally a second spring break week added back due to weather cancellations but will now be off again.
The target return date is April 6.
