ANGOLA — A good rule of thumb during the current coronavirus crisis is to check ahead before going to a previously scheduled event.
Attendance at athletic and school events are being monitored to meet a 250-person maximum on assemblies announced by Gov. Eric Holcomb on Thursday.
Here are the latest updates on events planned in the greater Steuben County area:
• All services at Fairview Missionary Church, Angola, have been canceled, including Sunday’s “singspiration.”
• The annual Angola Parks Department Easter Egg Hunt scheduled for April 11 has been canceled, the department announced Friday.
• A St. Patrick’s Day party at Chapman’s Brewing Company to benefit RISE scheduled for this Saturday has been canceled.
“Due to the concern over coronavirus, the St. Paddy Celebration will be postponed until there’s a better understanding of this epidemic,” said a post by Chapman’s. “We still plan on holding the event in the coming months.”
• The remainder of Trine University’s SPEAK for the Earth educational series has been canceled.
“We had a great presentation last night by Nate Simons,” said SPEAK advisor Brandy DePriest on Friday. “Unfortunately, we will have to cancel the rest of the series scheduled for the next three Thursdays. Don’t worry, though — we will bring it back in the fall semester.”
• Earth Fest, scheduled for April 25 at Buck Lake Ranch, remains on schedule.
DePriest suggests all those “hunkered down and feeling bored” go into the woods and take some time to appreciate nature.
• Many community events at Trine University have been postponed or canceled, the university reported on Thursday. Those include:
— The Special Olympics Regional Track meet scheduled for Sunday in the ARC has been canceled.
— International Night has been rescheduled from March 21 to April 18.
— Ticket sales for Poco and Atlanta Rhythm Section concerts in June have been postponed.
Further updates will be posted at trine.edu as they become available.
• The Trine University Drama Club production of “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” scheduled for April 3-5, has been postponed. A new date will be announced when Trine returns to in-person classes.
• All events hosted by Purdue Extension and 4-H between March 16 and April 30 involving gatherings of 50 or more attendees should be postponed, canceled or delivered by alternate means, said a news release sent to Steuben County 4-H volunteers on Friday.
“Most of our 4-H clubs have attendance below this threshold and will be able to proceed as normal,” said the email. “For things like ID days, it is permissible to stagger the schedule so that fewer than 50 people gather at one time.”
The Beekeeping for Beginners workshop series has been canceled. Most other clinics and workshops are small gatherings that will continue.
Meetings and events involving 4-H’ers that have out-of-state attendees, that involve at-risk attendees like the elderly or those with compromised immune systems and unnecessary meetings will be canceled. They could be held by video conference. The Indiana 4-H Global Gateway has been postponed until this fall.
• The Steuben County Youth Worker Cafe Committee has canceled an April 9 poverty simulation event at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church. Event organizer Denise Magwire said the decision to cancel was made after discussing the issue with the Steuben County Health Department and an area doctor.
“We will try again after (the virus) has run it’s course,” said Magwire.
• In nearby Coldwater, Michigan, Tibbits Opera House has canceled events that include the Classic Film Series installment next Saturday, the “Shores Beyond Shores Holocaust” lecture and book signing on March 28 and the Branch County Community Band Concert on April 3.
At this time, Tibbits’ Comedy Fest will go on as scheduled this Saturday.
“If members of your party are considered high-risk for coronavirus, and you are not comfortable attending this performance, please call 517-278-6029 for an exchange or refund,” said an email sent to Tibbits supporters on Friday morning.
• For now, Prairie Heights Community Schools will continue to hold classes as scheduled, according to Superintendent Jeff Reed. Field trips and extracurricular events, however, will see some changes.
“We will be canceling field trips and limiting extracurricular events that could involve larger groups of people,” he said. “We will reschedule some of these events later in the spring if we are able.”
Visitors, at this time, are not restricted said Reed.
• Programming at the Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County has been affected, to a point, because of COVID-19.
A workshop on children’s stem education with the Northeast Indiana Woodworkers Association to be held today has been postponed according to a post on the library’s Facebook page.
• The Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network class scheduled for March 19 has been canceled, though organizer Norene Keller said she hopes to get it rescheduled later this summer or early fall.
• First Congregational United Church of Christ, Angola, has canceled all services for March.
• The dinner scheduled today at Holy Family Episcopal Church, Angola, has been canceled, as have all church services for the next three weeks.
• Stores are struggling to keep supplies and food in stock. Notably, toilet paper has been in high demand.
Thursday night, the shelves at Aldi were sparse. One employee said the shopping frenzy is like Christmas time — except during the holidays, retail establishments plan ahead for increased sales.
Extreme shopping by people concerned about the effects of coronavirus spread has caught many stores off guard.
• People were stocking up at Gay’s Hops-N-Schnapps too, said employees. They noted concern about one product that was selling unusually well — Everclear.
Everclear is a high-potency alcoholic beverage that can be as much as 95% alcohol. Some people are attempting to make home-made hand sanitizer with Everclear. According to the CDC, hand sanitizer has to be at least 60% alcohol to be effective but alcohol can also severely damage skin, especially the tender skin of children.
According to a Tuesday report by MarketWatch, do-it-yourself recipes generally call for combining two-thirds of a cup of 99% rubbing alcohol (isopropyl alcohol) or ethanol to kill the germs, and one-third of a cup of aloe vera gel to protect skin from drying out.
“But some misinformed individuals have also been looking into making sanitizers with liquor, such as Everclear grain alcohol and Tito’s Handmade Vodka,” says the report. Tito’s issued a public service announcement last week noting that its product is only 40% and does not meet the threshold, encouraging people not to use it in such a concoction.
Doctors say it is better to wash hands with soap and water. In the event hand washing is not possible, care should be taken to protect one’s skin when using an alcohol-based sanitizer.
The MarketWatch report, which quotes several doctors, says, “used topically, isopropyl alcohol can dry out your skin and cause superficial burns — and damaged skin is more vulnerable to the types of infections you’re looking to avoid in the first place.”
