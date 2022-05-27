ALBION — An Auburn man accused of molesting two girls under the age of 11 has bonded out of the Noble County Jail.
Kendallville police arrested David Bruce Schocke, 44, of the 500 block of North Jackson Street, Auburn, on Monday.
He was formally charged Tuesday in Noble Superior Court 1 with four counts of child molesting as a Class A felony. The case involves a girl who was under the age of 5 at the time of the first alleged incident.
Schocke was also charged with child molesting as a Level 1 felony and two counts of child molesting as a Level 4 felony regarding a second alleged victim who was under the age of 11 when the alleged molestation began.
All of the alleged molestations occurred in Noble County, according to court documents, and happened in a time period spanning January 2010 to August 2017.
Schocke has denied molesting either girl.
The Noble County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office had requested a total bond of $200,000 for the two cases.
Noble County Superior Court I Judge Steve Clouse set a combined bond of $80,000.
The presumptive bond, according to local rule, would have been a combined $100,000 for the two cases — $50,000 each.
Bond was set following a 1 p.m. initial hearing Tuesday. Midwest Bonding Inc. posted an $80,000 surety bond with the Noble County Clerk’s Office later that afternoon.
Schocke was released from jail at approximately 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to jail staff.
A Level 1 felony and a Class A felony each carry a sentencing range of 20-50 years in this case, since the victims were under the age of 12 at the time of the alleged molestations.
