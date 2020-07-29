ANGOLA — Dar Crawfoot and Brevin Bennett joined the Steuben County Community Foundation board of directors in July as its newest members.
Crawfoot is the executive director of quality and risk management at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital. She was inspired to join the SCCF board by Cameron President and CEO Connie McCahill, and Dar looks forward to using her talents to give back to the community.
Bennett was first introduced to SCCF through his time with FIST, the community foundation’s youth philanthropy program. He is the president of Eva-Lution and looks forward to promoting opportunities for career training and advancement that go beyond a traditional college degree.
The foundation also thanked two outgoing board members for their combined 17 years of leadership and service.
Julie Troyer served on the board for eight years, including three years on the executive committee. She never failed to ask tough questions.
As the former superintendent of MSD of Steuben County, Dave Goodwin shared his wisdom and experience in the education sector as a member of the board and the grants committee for nine years.
“Though their final board meetings took place as a Zoom call rather than around the board table, their contributions to SCCF have made a lasting impact in our community,” a Foundation news release said.
Jennifer Danic, President and CEO of SCCF said, “This time of year is always bittersweet and we will miss the people who have been a key part in our community work, but we look forward to the new voices and faces joining the community foundation.”
