ANGOLA — The Board of Directors of First Federal Savings Bank of Angola has announced the hiring of a new member of the bank’s executive team, the bank announced Tuesday.
Kevin E. Rice has been named vice president-lending.
Rice brings more than 30 years of banking experience to First Federal, including the past nearly 10 years in Angola.
He previously served as an assistant vice president for Farmers & Merchants State Bank, and branch manager for Beacon Credit Union.
Rice received his bachelor's of science in business administration from Manchester College in 1990. He currently serves as treasurer and was a past president of the Angola Area Chamber of Commerce. He currently serves as treasurer for the Rotary Club of Angola.
First Federal Savings Bank of Angola, founded in 1933, is the oldest financial institution headquartered in Steuben County.
