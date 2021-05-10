ANGOLA — The newest episode of Trine University’s Center for Sports Studies podcast looks at Trine student research into the potential effects of COVID-19 on lung capacity.
In the podcast, center director Brandon Podgorski interviews Trine University exercise students Carly Acker and Taylor Woodcock about their capstone project. The students measured and compared lung capacity for a test group, asking participants about their medical history and where they had been exposed to or tested positive for COVID-19.
“There hasn’t been much research on the long-term effects of COVID, and that’s what we were trying to pinpoint with our study,” Acker said.
He also discusses other student research projects in the Rinker-Ross School of Health Sciences with faculty advisor Lauren Kocsis.
The Trine Center for Sports Studies bi-weekly podcast focuses on the business side of sports, including interviews with sports professionals and current research in sports studies. Hosted by Podgorski, the podcast is available at css.transistor.fm as well as on platforms such as Spotify, iTunes, Google Play and Stitcher.
