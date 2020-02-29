ANGOLA — Legislation approved Thursday by a Senate Committee will devastate rural hospitals, the administrator of Cameron Memorial Community Hospital says.
The bill, House Bill 1004, passed the Senate Health and Provider Services Committee and contains language to “drastically” cut reimbursement to hospitals for services and procedures that are provided in hospital outpatient departments and at off-site locations, said Connie McCahill, president and CEO of Cameron.
The bill was authored by Rep. Ben Smaltz, R-Auburn, whose House District 52 includes two townships in Steuben County.
“I am shocked and dismayed that the General Assembly is seriously considering passing this legislation, especially considering the impact on rural health care. People in rural communities count on hospitals to be there when they need us. This legislation puts that at risk,” McCahill said.
The bill includes provisions that will allow the Legislature to override private contracts between hospitals and insurance companies. At issue is a provision to require hospitals to provide the location of the service address, referred to as site of service, on the form it submits to insurers for physician or hospital reimbursement. Hospitals had agreed to the transparency measure if it was consistent with Medicare’s approach.
However, insurance companies, including Anthem, the state’s largest, are pushing for language that would override private contracts between hospitals and insurers, resulting in lower payments.
“Instead of paying hospitals for services that they are providing, insurance companies will see a windfall,” said McCahill.
As proposed, the legislation will take effect on July 1. McCahill said it will begin immediately evaluating its service offerings, taking into consideration community need and other factors.
“We are continuing to reach out to our local legislators to make sure they understand the impact,” said McCahill.
