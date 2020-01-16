ANGOLA — Trine University has launched its new Master of Science in business analytics degree program, designed to prepare students to use tools and techniques to develop meaningful business insights by collecting, analyzing and interpreting data.
Offered through TrineOnline, the 30-hour program provides training in areas including software and analytical tools, communication skills, finance, predictive modeling, statistical tools and techniques and project management.
"The demand for data scientists is already strong, and is predicted to dramatically increase as businesses seek professionals who can make sense of the growing volume of consumer and other data available," said Keirsten Eberts, assistant vice president for TrineOnline. "This new program will not only give graduate students very marketable skills, it will meet a critical need for businesses throughout the country."
Students who complete the MSBAN program will be qualified for positions such as management analyst, operations research analyst, marketing analyst, data scientist, supply chain analyst, business analyst and pricing/financial analyst.
Classes for the MSBAN are offered entirely online, and can be conveniently completed in the comfort of students' homes. With new classes offered every eight weeks, students can finish the degree in as little as a year, or longer if a slower pace is preferred.
For more information, visit trine.edu/msban or call (877) 701-3343.
