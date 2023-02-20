PRAIRIE HEIGHTS– The Prairie Heights High School’s Future Farmers of America Parliamentary Team was placed third at the state chapter meeting competition on Robert’s Rules of Order, which is a manual of parliamentary procedure.
PHHS Ag Teacher and FFA Advisor Ron Noll said that it was for the first time in his 20 years of teaching that the school team was placed that high in this contest, although a couple of their teams had been placed as high as fourth before.
The competition took place at Lebanon Senior High School in Boone County. The PHHS FFA team that went to the state competition consisted of nine students, and there were a few officers too, said Noll.
Before going to the state PHHS students had to go through their district contest and section contest. Top two teams from the section contest went to the state contest, and the winner of the state will now participate in the national FFA competition.
“State winner gets to go to the national competition, but we were just a little short,” said Noll.
He explained that learning parliamentary procedures was not part of any class, but an outside of the class activity within the FFA program. Some of the seniors on the PHHS team have been working on it since they were in seventh grade, said Noll.
He said that the aim of the activity was to ensure that upon graduation the students will be able to get involved in community activities and become members to service organizations in the community, such as school or church boards.
The contest assignments included passing a motion and completing five parliamentary procedures on handling this motion, such as debating the motion, making amendments to it, and presenting it, all in a proper way.
All the students said that they were going to need these skills in their future career and life, and a number of them said that they were hoping for a career in agriculture. Conner Keeslar, 18, said that for him it was his first FFA contest, and he learned a lot of professional skills.
Keeslar said that he was planning on attending Purdue and then returning back to the school to teach the ag program. Ethan Wolheter, 16, said that he also joined the program just this year, and he thought that it was a good program in terms of learning how to make your point, think on the spot, and run a meeting.
“It’s always helpful to know how to speak and how to get your point across clearly and how to run a meeting,” said Wolheter.
Lucas Hartman, 18, who is planning to become an ag teacher too, said that his friends really encouraged him to participate in FFA parliamentary procedures learning because they thought he would really enjoy it, and he did. He said he liked most that parliamentary procedure was all about order and rules.
“I think that will help me because whenever you’re in a professional business meeting, or just a casual meeting, you can know the whole entire precedence,” said Hartman.
Olivia Zook, 17, said that she decided to participate in the activity as it was a great chance to bond with others, and in the future, she would be able to know how to run a meeting efficiently and communicate her point of view to other people to come up with a middle ground for problems.
She said that in addition to that, living on a farm, she had been around agriculture for her entire life, and she saw both good and bad sides of that lifestyle, but that it also allowed her to grow, as she was helping her family with running machinery and performing agronomy tasks. In the future she wants to have her own business to continue to help her family on the farm.
Sophia Adamski, 16, said that she started to participate in the activity last year because she really liked other group members, and it taught her better express herself in larger groups. Nevaeh Hoyer, 17, said that through the activity she learned a lot about how a meeting is organized.
Hoyer mentioned that she joined her school FFA program because in the future she was planning to specialize in agricultural law as agriculture had become a real passion for her since she wanted to help resolve conflicts between farmers and the government, and joining FFA proved to her that agriculture was what she wanted to be connected to in the future
“That’s really created a passion within me,” said Hoyer.
