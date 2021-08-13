ANGOLA — The Angola Church of the Nazarene received favorable approval from the Angola Plan Commission at Monday’s meeting for primary and secondary subdivision plats and rezoning for some of its land at 255-345 N. Gerald Lett Ave.
“We’ve owned that land for well over 20 years now, and, you know, it’s just way too much land for us to own,” said Gateway Church pastor Tony Baker. “We’d like to sell it.”
The property, totaling 72.573 acres, is currently zoned as small- to medium-general commercial. The church’s plan for the land involves dividing the parent tract into four lots and rezoning Lot Three, which contains the pastor’s residence, to agricultural and Lot Four, which contains Gateway Church, to institutional.
“The comprehensive plan is compatible with the surrounding land uses because we have commercial and ag and residential within that vicinity,” said Vivian Likes, Economic Development and Planning director.
One concern raised at the meeting was Lot Four’s close proximity to Crockett Cemetery and how that could affect the public’s access.
Baker, who lives in the residence on Lot Four, assured the board that he plans to maintain respectful boundaries and has already made efforts to do so when requesting a driveway.
“With the cemetery being where it is, the ag designation might be the best thing for it in the short term,” said Plan Commission President Jeff Martin.
City Engineer Amanda Cope also elaborated on the regulation restrictions for future developments near the cemetery.
“Any time, regardless of its zoning, if there’s development within so many feet of a cemetery, it has to go through the DNR,” she said. “It has to go through more channels to get approval, so that’s an added protection above and beyond anything the city could do.”
The church currently has no plans for development, but in the future, if and when development is proposed for any of the properties, it will require a return to the plan commission with a development plan, infrastructure details and plat amendments.
“We want to keep so much for the church,” Baker said. “We’re just considering getting down to just having the church and the 13 acres.”
With the Plan Commission’s favorable approval, the Church of the Nazarene will now move on to request official approval from the Angola Common Council on Monday at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.