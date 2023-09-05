LAKE JAMES — Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a boat collision that occurred on Lake James on Saturday evening, injuring a juvenile.
At 8:25 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Lane 585 on the northern reaches of the lake’s third basin and found that Kevin Crist, 46, of Fremont, was operating his boat when he collided with a 13-year-old on a paddle board near a dock.
The collision ejected the juvenile into the water, causing minor injuries.
Requests have been made for the name of the juvenile but the DNR has not made that information available.
During the investigation, Crist allegedly displayed signs of impairment and was arrested for operating a motorboat while intoxicated and dangerous operation of a motorboat, both Class C misdemeanors.
A news release made available from the DNR did not say what type of boat Crist was operating.
Crist was released from jail in lieu of $1,000 bail so there aren’t any court records yet on file to draw more information, such as the make of the boat, weather conditions and any statements he may have made to police.
This was one of three arrests made over the holiday weekend on Lake James for people allegedly boating while intoxicated. The other two arrested are listed in today’s Police Blotter on Page A2.
Based on reports filed with the courts, through arrest records, it appears to have been a relatively safe season out on Steuben County’s lakes this year.
Indiana Conservation Officers remind the public to always designate a sober operator and always keep a proper lookout while operating a motorboat on Indiana waterways.
