ANGOLA — Even though the next few days are calling for slightly below normal temperatures and some snow — possibly the greatest snow event yet — this winter season so far has been warmer and less snowy that average in northeast Indiana.
National Weather Service climate data is showing Angola with 7 fewer inches of snow than is typical by this time of year and Fort Wayne well below average with only 4.8 inches of snow compared to the normal of 17.7. Angola typically has 19.2 inches of snow by Jan. 22, but this year the total is 11.9.
The snowfall season dates to July 1 each year though the area typically doesn't see the white stuff until October at the earliest.
That could all change on Monday when there's a possibility of the area receiving up to 6 inches or more of heavy, wet snow, said National Weather Service Northern Indiana meteorologist Nathan Marsili.
"Some areas could see a mix of sleet and snow, which would result in lower amounts in some places," Marsili said.
Some areas could see heavy, wet snow, he added, but the modeling won't be available until sometime Saturday to give a better indication of what this event might bring.
The Weather Service is confident enough in the system developing that the chance of snow on Monday afternoon and evening was 70% as of Friday afternoon.
"We may get a little caught up on snowfall early next week depending on the storm track, but there is still uncertainty in the NWS models at this time," said Tim Tyler, cooperative weather observer in Angola.
Other than the calendar saying so and a few minimal snow events, up until now, this hasn't been much of a winter.
December temperatures were slightly above normal for the month, but January is showing a significant difference mainly because the polar vortex dip has yet to impact northeast Indiana.
Consequently, temperatures have been warmer than normal. As of Friday, Angola's average temperature has been 32.5 degrees, which is well above the average of 22.7. The high for the month was 39, on Wednesday, which is well above the normal of 30.0. That high of 39 wasn't close to the record high for the month, which came on Jan. 19, 1907, when the high was 65.
The average low for this month has been 24.6 compared to the normal of 15.6.
In Fort Wayne, the average temperature has been 31.6 so far this year and the normal is 24.9. The high for the month was recorded on Wednesday when the mercury hit 44. The average high is 32.4 degrees. The record high was 68 on Jan. 20, 1906.
