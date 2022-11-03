ANGOLA — Steuben County Council incumbent Councilwoman Ruth Beer, Republican, has responded to questions put before her by The Herald Republican prior to Tuesday’s election.
She will be facing Democrat Michael Stephenson, who did not respond to the request to provide information.
They are running for the District 3 seat on the County Council, which covers southwestern portions of the county. The answers are in Beer’s words.
Top issues facing Steuben County
As I am out in the community discussing needs that our residents have, I am constantly asked about the condition of our roads. Yes, our county roads DO need fixed. Please know that our County Highway Department is aware of these issues. There is an inventory list of each of our roads, showing how much they are used and the quality rating on each section of the road. The Wheel Tax has definitely increased the funding to get our roads all in good condition. But, we are not there yet, and it will still take years to get there. Please be patient as we are striving to get them fixed.
There are other needs that we have in Steuben County too. There is a lack of affordable housing, a need for more persons in law enforcement, and quality care to those that are utilizing our EMS services. It will take collaboration when working on the affordable housing issue. We need to be careful to not compete with the private sector, and enhance the programs that they have to offer. As far as the Council’s involvement with the Sheriff’s Dept. and the EMS, we must provide adequate funding so that our residents are properly protected and cared for.
How would you spend federal dollars?
There are quite a few programs available through the Federal Government currently. Each of those programs have specific guidelines for it’s use and the amount of matching funds needed to qualify. Great collaboration with diverse partners will be the key to best utilizing those opportunities. I am currently a member of the board that is managing the American Rescue Plan fund. We are asking for options from any Steuben County entity of ways that we can collaborate and partner on projects that will enhance the lives of our residents. I am excited to hear about these opportunities!
List top spending needs of the county
I am so glad that the bond that was used to pay for the current radio system for our County will be paid off in January of 2024. We have just recently taken out a bond for the new Judicial Center and those payments will not start until AFTER the radio system bond is completed. The next large ticket item, I believe, will be a new jail. The current jail was built about 30 years ago. While it is adequate in size, the building and the interior systems are just wearing out. There is definitely newer technology available today than what we currently have. If the County Council can continue to be diligent in keeping the yearly budgets within, or below, the growth quotient suggested by the Department of Local Government and our Financial Planners, we will be able to keep the great credit rating that we currently have, and continue to receive low interest rates on future needed bonds.
Personal information
I have lived in Steuben County my entire life. I graduated from Prairie Height High School and then attended Ivy Tech College. My studies were in business and accounting. I have been married to Ted for 42 years and have two children and 6 grandchildren. What a blessing that they all live close! I have worked at Wayside Furniture and Flooring for 38 years, as well as being your County Councilman for 10 years. I am also on the Board of Directors of Northeastern Center and am the Clerk of the Session of my Salem Center Presbyterian Church. I strive to do well with anything I do, but, my biggest quest is to be an Ambassador for God.
I have never had an agenda for being your County Councilman other than to have Steuben County be the place that you WANT to live. There is no where else that I would want to live. I want YOU to feel that way too. My job is to represent your wishes, and I truly care about you, and this county!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.