AUBURN — DeKalb County residents who utilize the services of Easterseals RISE now have a place they can call home in their community.
In a matter of days Easterseals RISE will throw open the doors to its newest location at 650 North St., in Auburn. An official ribbon cutting — opening the facility — will be held Tuesday with services starting later next week.
Crystal Church-Stavitzke, executive director Easterseals RISE, said the Auburn location will serve as a home base for clients living in DeKalb County. For 65 years, RISE has been providing services for disabled individuals out of its Pleasant Lake and then Angola locations in Steuben County.
Church-Stavitzke said the search for a location was one that began almost a year ago, but in the last six months the push has been greater.
“This location is exactly what we were looking for,” she said.
She said there was a need to meet those residents they served in DeKalb County in the community they live in.
“We are meant to help them live their lives in their communities,” said Janet Schutte, chief marketing officer.
The location features three offices, a conference room, a small kitchenette and main room, which will become a meeting place for residents who are part of the Transition program.
The Transition program gives clients 18 and older a place to land after high school, offering a variety of programs to help them become self-sufficient. The program helps clients gain the needed skills to enter the workforce. It also teaches basic life skills such as cooking and cleaning.
In the move to DeKalb County, Easterseals RISE recently partnered with Covington Box to provide employment for area residents. Clients are partnered with a supervisor and are integrated into the workforce.
Church-Stavitzke said the clients really enjoy the work experience.
“They are happy to be there and the businesses are happy to have the workforce,” she said.
Easterseals RISE works with the manufacturing, hospitality, retail and medical sectors to provide jobs for residents. They recently began talks with Brightmark in Ashley.
Easterseals RISE is looking to partner with the Eckhart Library in Auburn to provide services to clients. It is also working with the Carnegie Public Library in Angola. Individual Office of Community and Rural Affairs grants are being written for both locations to provide needed technology that can be reserved and checked out from the libraries.
“The programming at the Eckhart Library is exciting,” she said.
In setting up the Auburn location, Church-Stavitzke has been working closely with local leaders, nonprofits and businesses.
She said everyone has been great to work with and is excited that Easterseals RISE is going to also call Auburn home.
“Every group I have approached has been welcoming,” she said.
The Auburn location will have activities throughout the week, but will not have office hours as it will be open to clients by appointment only and for gatherings, classes and meetings.
