Four people arrested
on Thursday
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested on Thursday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Jammie L. Broughton, 30, of the 400 block of North Superior Street, arrested on a warrant alleging contempt of court.
• Jennifer J. Devers, 46, of the 200 block of Deborah Drive, Fremont, arrested on S.R. 120, east of C.R. 100E, on a felony charge of operating while intoxicated.
• Naaron B. Ketcham, 29, of the 900 block of East C.R. 300N, arrested on a warrant alleging felony probation violation.
• Dustin S. McHale, 25, of the 400 block of Philips Street, Auburn, arrested in the 3000 block of Enterprise Drive on a felony charge of motor vehicle theft.
