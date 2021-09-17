ANGOLA — The Metropolitan School District of Steuben County is on the verge of hiring a new superintendent.
The school district has scheduled a meeting to is holding a meeting to discuss public opinion concerning its proposed contract for a new superintendent, who could be announced as early as Tuesday’s regularly scheduled meeting of the MSD Board of Trustees, said board President Cory Archbold.
Though the board has yet to formally hire the particular candidate, apparently an offer has been made and the man is giving notice to his current employer. The potential new superintendent has not been named.
A separate meeting will take place Monday, Sept. 27, at 5 p.m. in the boardroom of the F.K. McCutchan Administrative Center, 400 S. Martha St. Members of the community may attend the meeting to voice objections and /or support about the new position and contract for the school board’s consideration.
The district has been searching for a new superintendent after the previous superintendent, Brent Wilson, sued MSD for breach of contract.
Wilson alleged in his suit that the board violated his contract by not giving him notice of non-renewal in 2017 after the school board voted in August 2016 to remove an automatic rollover provision that previously provided him with a never-ending five-year contract.
The contract lawsuit was set to go to trial July 27, but Wilson and the board came to an agreement on May 5 that dismissed that suit and another claiming the school violated Indiana’s Open Door Law.
As part of the settlement, Wilson left MSD schools on June 30, the last day of his contract. The school board paid him two stipends totaling $471,019, as well as $146,549 in banked personal time/sick pay and his health insurance until he becomes eligible for Medicare in March 2029.
Since Wilson’s departure, the board has been looking for a new superintendent using University Search Team, a free superintendent search service composed of four education faculty members, one each from Ball State University, Indiana University, Indiana State University and Purdue University, that has provides school with help recruting superintendents.
Steve Sprunger, a retired superintendent who most recently served the East Noble School Corp., was selected in June to serve as interim superintendent until a permanent replacement was found.
Once MSD hires a new superintendent, Sprunger will step down.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.