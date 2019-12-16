INDIANAPOLIS — Many consumers are in a sprint to the finish getting their holiday gifts and greetings in the mail, making this week what's likely to be the busiest of the holiday mailing and shipping season for the U.S. Postal Service.
The agency expects to process and deliver nearly 2.5 billion pieces of mail, including packages, this week alone.
Overall, the Postal Service anticipates delivering 800 million packages between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day.
If you've still got Christmas cards or gifts to mail, they better get into the mail this week if you want them to arrive by Dec. 25.
The Postal Service recommends using the following mailing and shipping deadlines, although there are no guarantees for on-time delivery this late:
• Wednesday — APO/FPO/DPO (except ZIP Code 093) USPS Priority Mail Express
• Friday — First-class mail (including greeting cards), first-class packages (up to 15.99 ounces)
• Saturday — Priority Mail
• Monday — Priority Mail Express
Keep in mind that mail and packages that weigh more than 10 ounces and/or are more than a half-inch thick using stamps as postage cannot be dropped into a collection box or left for a carrier to pick up. Instead, take them to a window clerk at a post office.
