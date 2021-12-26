KENDALLVILLE — Vaping has become more common among young people in recent years.
They come with different flavored juices and vape pens that come in different sizes, some as small as USB flash drives.
Vape juices can contain nicotine and other potentially harmful chemicals that could impact a person’s lungs.
Schools across the four county region have been dealing with this issue with high school students who increasingly vape inside of school buildings for quite some time now.
Lydia Gard, dean of students at Central Noble Jr./Sr. High School, said this issue is not unique to Central Noble, but to schools across the country.
“Assistant Principal Vice and I have had meetings with administrators from other local schools and one of the main issues that came up was about vaping,” she said. “One of our major points to combat this is what we can do as a school to provide support to students.”
Another way to address vaping amongst students is by looking for ways to deter use in school buildings.
She said they talk to students about making better choices outside of school and offer resources for them to quit vaping.
The most often place in a school building where students vape is in bathrooms. Some local schools have worked to combat this by putting vape sensors in school bathrooms that detect vapor in the air. She said Central Noble considered installing sensors to catch students vaping in bathrooms, but they decided not to do so because they found them to be ineffective.
“We heard from other schools that students were messing with the sensors and damaging them so they don’t work and some students began using different types of vapor that doesn’t get detected by the sensors,” she said.
Instead of using sensors, the school has stepped up by staff members going into the bathrooms periodically and checking them for students trying to vape. Another step is limited the number of bathroom breaks students can take during class time.
The school has stepped up efforts in classes as well with information about the health effects of vaping being provided in health and physical education classes. Information about vaping is also posted around the school to remind students about what it can do to a person’s health.
“The guidance office also provides support to students and is willing to have conversations with them,” she said.
The group of students vaping at Central Noble is relatively small, Gard said. The school focuses on keeping a close eye on those particular students vaping around the school.
Vaping is certainly an issue that is concerning to Central Noble administrators and they have students who have had multiple offenses for getting caught vaping.
The school is offering resources to students outside of school as well with Central Noble partnering with outside agencies that will provide support for students who are addicted to vaping.
“Parents should also have conversations with students at home about vaping and what it does to your health,” Gard said.
Over in DeKalb County, high schools like DeKalb are stepping up efforts to address vaping in the school by holding students accountable and educating them about vaping.
DeKalb High School Principal Marcus Wagner said the school was able to secure funds for a program called “Drug Free DeKalb County” that works to increase awareness of drug use in the county and an online program called Vape Educate, where students caught vaping in school work through an online portal designed to educate students about the dangers of vaping.
“It takes them through the side effects from vaping and why they shouldn’t do it in the first place,” he said. “It explains how its harms their health and why it’s bad for them.”
He said students at the high school not only vape in the bathrooms, but they also do it on school buses and in their cars in the parking lot.
DeKalb’s school resource officers have worked to crack down on vaping by issuing citations to students who are caught.
“There are areas around the school building where there isn’t any supervision,” he said. “Another challenge is that vapes come in different shapes and sizes.”
The types of vapes out on the market come in a wide variety.
The state of Indiana changed the age to purchase tobacco products from 18 to 21 last year.
He said since the age to buy tobacco products changed to 21, the school has made it clear to students that no one on campus can vape on and off campus.
“Our campus is tobacco free and every student on campus is not old enough to have it,” he said.
The effectiveness of these steps taken by DeKalb vary amongst students who vape. He said some students only take one time to convince them to quit vaping and others take multiple attempts to persuade.
To help provide students with resources to help curb their use of vaping, the school has partnered with the Bowen Center in Auburn, who helps people with addiction and mental health, as places students can go to get help.
The school has considered adding vape sensors into its bathrooms, but nothing is concrete at the moment.
“We’ve had lots of discussions about sensors in our schools. It maybe a possibility in the future, but we have to know how they will help us,” he said.
