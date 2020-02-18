Several arrested over holiday weekend
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested Friday through Tuesday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Marc A. Bordner, 61, of the 5000 block of South C.R. 850W, Salem, arrested on a fugitive warrant.
• Sal A. Cole, 46, of the 7000 block of South Enterprise Drive, Hamilton, arrested on a warrant alleging probation violation.
• Glenn A. Degraw Jr., 44, of the 1000 block of South Center Street, Waterloo, arrested on C.R. 200W for a felony charge of theft.
• Seth A. Hajek, 21, of the 100 block of South John Court, arrested in the 2000 block of North Wayne Street on a felony charge of possession of methamphetamine.
• Jon S. Hart, 23, of the 900 block of East C.R. 300N, arrested at home on a misdemeanor charge of possession of paraphernalia.
• Clinen H. McDonald III, 32, of the 8000 block of West C.R. 500S, Hudson, arrested on a warrant alleging felony failure to appear.
• Amanda H. Mortise, 35, of the 200 block of East Autumn Lane, Coldwater, Michigan, arrested on a warrant alleging felony and misdemeanor theft.
• Timothy M. Pasquin, 37, of the 200 block of Chubb Avenue, Lyndhurst, New Jersey, arrested on the Indiana Toll Road on misdemeanor charges of possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, leaving the scene of a crash and resisting law enforcement.
• Brent T. Raske, 22, homeless, arrested in the 2000 block of North Wayne Street on a misdemeanor charge of possession of paraphernalia.
• Hannah E. Veden, 20, of the 100 block of Vance Avenue, Coldwater, Michigan, arrested on a warrant alleging felony probation violation.
