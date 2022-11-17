BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Take a trip to Wonderland this weekend at Prairie Heights as the middle school theater troupe performs the trippy classic, “Alice in Wonderland.”
The show follows Alice’s trip to Wonderland following the White Rabbit, into the Mad Hatter’s tea party, into the flower garden, to meet Tweedle Dee and Tweedle Dum, and, of course, to meet the Queen of Hearts herself.
The cast of the show is made entirely of middle school students from Prairie Heights, ranging from fifth grade through eighth.
Director Chris Ellert isn’t new to middle school theater and said this group of kids has been fun to work with, even though straight plays aren’t as much fun for most of them as musicals are.
“Most of the kids prefer musicals,” he said, “But they’ve taken these characters we all know and love and really turned it into something fun to watch and direct.”
Much of the cast is newer to the stage, but that hasn’t stopped any of them from putting in the work to make the show its best.
Veteran to the stage and sixth grade student Claire Greathouse plays the role of Alice, though in this version she isn’t the only Alice you’ll see.
She was nervous to take on such a large role, but Ellert said she has stepped up to the challenge and has really shown her talent and abilities.
“She knows not only her lines, but everyone else’s as well,” he joked. “She’s got the whole script memorized.”
Greathouse is one of the only performers that is in every scene of the show. Most others are in a scene or two, which Ellert said gave him great flexibility in casting.
“This show let me cast a lot more students because there were so many small roles,” he said. “This way, we can get as may kids as possible up on that stage to catch the theater bug.”
He also said this casting let him better work around various schedules, especially for student-athletes, because he could accommodate game and practice schedules with theater.
“I always want to be flexible with other committments, because I know these kids are talented and want to use all of their skills,” Ellert said. “Other groups are always great to work with, and we want to be easy to work with, too.”
There are three chances to follow the White Rabbit to Wonderland this weekend; Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Tickets are available at the door and the show has a run time of around one hour.
