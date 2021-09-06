CROOKED LAKE — Pat and Helen Casey have been wrestling with a tough decision for a few years, and have announced they are moving their business, Casey’s Cove Marina, to Orland Road in the former Nauta-Lease Boat Farm facility.
By moving away from the first basin of Crooked Lake where they have been in business 30 years, the land is being opened up for development of a possible condominium project.
“It’s been a tough decision for Helen and I to make,” Pat Casey said. “We’re not moving out, we’re moving to our Orland Road facility. Our storage has been at Orland Road for 10 years.”
One of the biggest concerns for the Caseys was continuing to take care of their customers that have been with the over the years.
“The customer was our biggest concern. Some of them have been with us for 30 years,” Casey said.
The company will continue to sell new and used boats as well as provide complete maintenance and boat storage.
Casey’s features Manitou and Bennington pontoon boats and Yamaha outboard motors.
The Caseys have been working with a partnership made up of Randy Strebig, Mark Pontecorvo and Chuck Walker on the condominium deal under the name of Crown Point Holdings LLC. Crown Point is the neighborhood name where Casey’s is located.
“It’s been in the works for a while,” Casey said.
Pontecorvo stressed that it’s important that people remember that the Caseys haven’t hung it up, that they’re only moving.
“Casey’s Cove Marina is still in business and serving Crooked Lake,” Pontecorvo said. “I think that’s important to note. The marina’s not going away. They’re just off the lake.”
In honor of the family, the name of the condo project is Casey’s Landing.
“We talked to Pat early on and we thought he would appreciate something of his legacy being left on the lake. We think it’s appropriate. Casey’s Landing will be the name of the condos,” Pontecorvo said.
The condo project has to receive a special exception to move forward. The proposal first goes before Steuben County Plan Commission on Oct. 6.
In addition, the development group wants to alter the shoreline somewhat and for that will need approval from Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Indiana Department of Environmental Management and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
“We are working with the DNR, IDEM and Army Corps to improve the shoreline,” Strebig said.
The plans call for 10 units. They will range in size from 1,800- and 2,200-square feet.
There will be docking on the lake, which is an all-sports lake and has excellent skiing on the third basin, which has a lot of marsh shoreline that breaks up waves.
One of the buildings on site currently used by Casey’s Cove will be turned into storage for the condo owners.
“We will be utilizing one of the out buildings for all of the owners to have a personal storage unit,” Strebig said.
Pontecorvo pointed out that all three of the partners in the project on entrenched in the community and they plan to use as many local subcontractors on the project as possible. Financing is through Farmers State Bank.
If all approvals fall in line, the developers hope to have at least part of the project ready for people to occupy in July 2022 with total completion by the fall.
“It’s exciting. We’re pretty excited about it,” Pontecorvo said.
