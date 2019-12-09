ANGOLA — Though a national report released Dec. 3 shows enrollment declines in teacher-preparation programs across the United States — including more than 50 percent in Indiana — Trine University continues to experience growth in the number and quality of its teacher education students.
"The strong student growth of our Franks School of Education has been a true team effort," said Anthony Kline, Ph.D., dean of Trine's Franks School of Education. "From our passionate student-centered faculty, excellent coaches and dedicated Office of Admission, we all work collectively to attract high-quality students. We are proud that this year's freshman secondary education majors had the highest high school GPA of any major on campus."
The report from the Center for American Progress examined federal data from 2010 to 2018 and found almost the entire country saw declines in teacher education program enrollment over that period. Nine states, including Indiana, saw drops of more than 50 percent during that time.
However, Trine has seen the number of its education majors increase by 92 percent over the past four years.
Kline attributed Trine's success to multiple factors, including an average class size of 13 in major-related courses, 100% job and graduate school placement over the past seven years and getting education majors into area schools during their first year on campus.
"We have enhanced all programs to better prepare our graduates for Day 1 in their classrooms," he said. "We have completely redesigned our classrooms on campus to provide students an incredible learning environment. We provide our students with options to earn multiple teaching licenses within four years or less."
Trine education students also can earn certification in Google Classroom and Project Lead the Way programs for STEM education and receive training in the Responsive Classroom system for classroom management.
"We provide more than just a teaching degree," Kline said. "We have designed a unique program that prepares students to be that teacher who will change students' lives."
