ANGOLA — Steuben and Noble counties are among the top 10 counties in the state for deer harvested during hunting season.
This year, northeastern Indiana hunters are being asked to assist the Indiana Department of Natural Resources in monitoring for chronic wasting disease.
It has been found in free-ranging white-tailed deer in several Midwestern states close to Indiana, including Michigan, Illinois and Wisconsin. It has also been found in captive deer in Ohio.
CWD has not been detected in Indiana but due to its long onset time and the continued spread of the disease across the continent, biologists are closely monitoring Hoosier white tails.
A deer can carry the disease for up to two years before showing signs. CWD is always fatal.
Hunters help
Hunters in northwestern and northeastern Indiana are being asked to help by voluntarily submitting harvested deer to the DNR for testing during the 2019-20 deer hunting season.
For doing so, participants will receive a commemorative 2019 Deer Management Partner magnet and a metal tag, said a news release from the IDNR.
“Cervid populations, state wildlife agencies and all those who care about wildlife depend upon what hunters contribute in the battle to manage CWD,” it says at a web site dedicated to the disease, cwd-info.org.
During opening weekend of firearms season — Nov. 16 and 17 — biologists will operate sampling stations to collect lymph nodes from deer harvested within the CWD surveillance area. The surveillance area includes DeKalb, LaGrange, Noble and Steuben counties.
Sampling stations will be located at DNR Fish and Wildlife Areas and cooperating businesses in the 11-county surveillance area. The locations of these sampling stations will be posted on the DFW website at in.gov/dnr/fishwild.
The sites had not been posted as of Friday. Businesses that would like to partner with the DNR to collect CWD samples may call 812-822-3303.
No fee will be charged for voluntarily submitting harvested deer for CWD testing at these locations.
Hunters may also have their harvested deer sampled for CWD throughout the entire 2019-20 season at FWAs statewide. Details are at on.IN.gov/CWD.
Samples can also be submitted directly to the Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory at Purdue University for a fee. Submission forms are on the web site.
“Although rare, there have been several cases where CWD positive animals have been identified by a concerned wildlife watcher,” says cwd-info.org. “If you observe a cervid showing emaciation, drooling or staggering movement, call your state fish and wildlife agency.”
CWD
The IDNR continually monitors disease threats to the state’s herd. Epizootic hemorrhagic disease, chronic wasting disease and bovine tuberculosis are of most concern. No cases of EHD or CWD were confirmed in Indiana in 2017. However, several suspected cases off EHD were reported.
Only four species of the deer family are known to be naturally susceptible to CWD: elk, mule deer, white-tailed deer and moose.
It is not a virus or bacteria. CWD is believed to be a transmissible spongiform encephalopathy, a form of protein that reacts with the proteins in the animal’s body and damages the nervous system. It is always fatal, though a deer could carry the disease for up to two years.
CWD is thought to be shed in the saliva, feces and urine of infected deer and transmitted either by direct deer-to-deer contact or through contact with contaminated soil.
There is much ongoing research related to CWD, but there is no effective cure or vaccine.
According to the U.S. Geological Survey, CWD has been found in wild and captive cervids in over 20 US states and two provinces in Canada. It has also appeared in Norway, South Korea and recently Finland.
The disease first was discovered in Michigan in a free-ranging deer in May 2015, reports the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. As of last August, more than 31,000 deer in Michigan had been tested for chronic wasting disease, and CWD has been confirmed in 60 free-ranging deer in six Michigan counties: Clinton, Ingham, Ionia, Jackson, Kent and Montcalm.
The disease may have been circulating in U.S. deer herds for the past 40 years, it says at cwd-info.org.
The World Health Organization has concluded there is no evidence that CWD can be transmitted to humans. However, recent studies suggest that some monkey species can become infected with CWD by eating CWD-infected meat.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends testing deer from areas where CWD is known to be present before eating the meat and to not eat the meat of an animal that tests positive for CWD.
Local herd
A total of 113,595 harvested deer were reported in Indiana during the 2017 season. Of those, 2,239 were taken in Noble County and 2,238 in Steuben. DeKalb County’s harvest in 2017 was 1,751; LaGrange, 1,784.
In 2017, IDNR collected approximately 389 samples for CWD testing. They were either harvested by a hunter, killed by a vehicle or reported as a sick animal by a citizen. Since surveillance began in 2002, more than 20,000 samples have been tested by the IDNR. All samples have tested negative for CWD.
Similar to action taken due to the emerald ash borer, some states’ wildlife agencies are considering adopting or have adopted regulations regarding the transportation of hunter-harvested deer and elk carcasses out of known CWD areas. For northeastern Indiana hunters, it may be a good practice not to hunt in Michigan or Illinois and bring any part of a harvested deer back into the state where it could potentially spread through water or land.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.