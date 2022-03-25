Eight people arrested by police on Thursday
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Thursday. Formal charges, if any, are filed by the Steuben County Prosecutor's Office.
• Megan R. Gearhart, 35, of the 3000 block of Sycamore Beach Road, arrested on a charge of felony domestic battery against a family member younger than 14.
• Emersyn Q. Haney, 20, of the 00 block of Sandbury Court, Holland, Ohio, arrested in the 100 block of West Maumee Street, on a charge of misdemeanor minor consuming alcohol.
• Phillip G. Ketcham Sr., 54, of the 7200 block of North C.R. 700W, arrested in the 7200 block of North C.R 750W, on charges of felony domestic battery of a family member younger than 16 and strangulation.
• Britney T. Marcinkevicius, 30, of the 200 block of Booth Drive, Wolcottville, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony failure to appear in court.
• Holly N. Musser, 28, of the 400 block of South C.R. 620W, arrested on a warrant.
• Dashaan D. Osborne, 27, of the 4000 block of Hampshire Court, Indianapolis, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Samantha L. Steinbach, 37, of Lambertville, Michigan, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor contempt of court.
• Michael E. Thomas, 68, of the 7300 block of C.R. M50, Montpelier, Ohio, arrested on S.R. 120 at C.R. 125E, Fremont, on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
