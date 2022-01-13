Due to incorrect information provided to The Herald Republican, the age group eligible for the Children’s Organ Transplant Association financial assistance with the Transplant House was incorrect in Tuesday’s edition.
Any recipients aged 21 younger who stay at the house will be eligible to have their costs covered by COTA.
The Herald Republican regrets this error.
