ANGOLA — Police used GPS tracking to locate a vehicle that had allegedly been stolen early Sunday in rural Angola, the Steuben County Sheriff's Office reported in a news release.
A black 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe was reported stolen at about 8:30 a.m. Sunday in rural Scott Township on East C.R. 100N.
Bridgett Marie Nash, 45, Barryton, Michigan, allegedly entered a detached, unlocked garage at the property and drove off with the Tahoe, which had its keys in it, police said.
Deputies contacted OnStar, the vehicle safety program included in General Motors vehicles, which assisted in helping police find the Tahoe.
With the help of OnStar, the vehicle was first located on Orland Road near C.R. 225W. Police then coordinated an interception of the vehicle and stopped it in the 5800 block of North C.R. 500W.
Nash was taken into custody and booked into the Steuben County Jail on a preliminary charge of theft of a motor vehicle, a Level 6 felony.
The vehicle was seized and processed by the Sheriff's Office before being released back to the owner undamaged.
"The Sheriff's Office would like to remind citizens not to leave vehicles unsecured with the keys easily accessible," the news release said.
Assisting the Sheriff's Office were the Indiana State Police, Indiana Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division, Angola Police, and the Orland Town Marshal's Office.
