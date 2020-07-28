3 arrested locally
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested on Monday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Justice K. Blonde, 22, of the 4000 block of C.R. 71, Butler, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Julian K. Dove, 41, of the 400 block of East Stocker Street, arrested in the 600 block of North Wayne Street on misdemeanor charges of operating while intoxicated and reckless driving and felony resisting law enforcement.
• Elizabeth M. Hukill, 22, of the 100 block of Murphy Street, Jonesville, Michigan, arrested in the 2000 block of North Wayne Street on a misdemeanor charge of theft.
• Andrea Mercado, 21, of the 700 block of East Gilmore Street, arrested on a warrant.
