ANGOLA — Curiosity over critical race theory making its way into public schools made its way to the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County board meeting on Tuesday.
Critical race theory stems from the 1619 Project and holds that law and legal institutions of the United States are inherently racist as they create and maintain social, economic and political inequalities between whites and nonwhites, particularly Black people.
At Tuesday’s school board meeting, concerns were raised about the district’s stance on teaching critical race theory and how this information would impact school children.
Interim Superintendent Steve Sprunger said that the MSD curriculum does not currently teach critical race theory.
“I don’t see any possibility that we would ever want to go that way,” he added. “You can go to bed tonight and know, that’s not part of MSD of Steuben County.”
It is not surprising that this topic is on many people’s minds, considering the recent events in American education.
On April 19, the U.S. Department of Education proposed a grant for American History and Civics Education programs, regarding “projects that incorporate racially, ethnically, culturally, and linguistically diverse perspectives into teaching and learning.”
“It is critical that the teaching of American history and civics creates learning experiences that validate and reflect the diversity, identities, histories, contributions, and experiences of all students,” the proposal stated.
The proposal came in the wake of cultural side-effects that have arisen in different communities due to the pandemic.
“The Department recognizes that COVID-19 — with its disproportionate impact on communities of color — and the ongoing national reckoning with systemic racism have highlighted the urgency of improving racial equity throughout our society, including in our education system.”
Grants through this proposal would support projects that:
• take into account systemic marginalization, biases, inequities, and discriminatory policy and practice in American history;
• incorporate racially, ethnically, culturally, and linguistically diverse perspectives and perspectives on the experience of individuals with disabilities;
• encourage students to critically analyze the diverse perspectives of historical and contemporary media and its impacts;
• support the creation of learning environments that validate and reflect the diversity, identities, and experiences of all students; and
• contribute to inclusive, supportive, and identity-safe learning environments.
Some politicians, such as Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita, are very critical of the proposal.
“Critical Race Theory ... is an ideological construct that analyzes and interprets American history and government primarily through the narrow prism of race,” Rokita wrote in a letter to the Department of Education. “It distorts, rather than illuminates, a proper and accurate understanding of our nation’s history and governmental institutions.”
Rokita’s letter, sent on May 19, was signed by 20 other state attorneys general from Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, Utah and West Virginia.
“The Department should not adopt the proposed rule or, at a minimum, should make clear that grants may not fund projects that are based on CRT,” Rokita argued, “including any projects that characterize the United States as irredeemably racist or founded on principles of racism (as opposed to principles of equality) or that purport to ascribe character traits, values, privileges, status, or beliefs, or that assign fault, blame, or bias, to a particular race or to an individual because of his or her race.”
Indiana has no rule saying that critical race theory or aspects of it cannot be taught at public schools, and Rokita has been urging parents to attend local school board meetings to protest.
In June he distributed the “Parents Bill of Rights,” a 16-page document outlining how parents can get involved with their children’s curriculum and why critical race theory is “deeply flawed and controversial.”
While the Department of Education’s proposal has yet to receive any official approval, it has raised a general social awareness regarding the cultural and educational consequences of COVID-19 and potential directions that national education may be heading.
To read the Department of Education’s proposal, visit https://bit.ly/3y3Vo0B.
To read Rokita’s response letter, visit https://bit.ly/2V9oqNW.
For a copy of the Parents Bill of Rights, visit https://bit.ly/3i1lThE.
