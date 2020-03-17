INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana's unemployment rate dropped in January but counties in northeast Indiana saw an increase in rates in the range of a half of a percentage point.
None of the current data take into account downturns that are starting to be experienced due to the coronavirus.
“With all of the attention rightfully going to coronavirus right now, don’t forget this information is from January, long before any of the public health measures were even considered,” said Rachel Blakeman, Purdue University Fort Wayne Community Research Institute director. “In January, we had a very healthy job market, reflecting what amounts to full employment so it is likely that those who were unemployed had opportunities to find work.”
What happens in the future is anyone's guess, Blakeman added.
“It is premature to comment about how the current practices like dine-in restaurant limitations could affect these numbers going forward," she said. "We will definitely keep our eyes on what happens, but it’s going to be at least another month or two before we know how this is reflected in the labor market.”
Meanwhile, data from the Indiana Department of Workforce Development showed only LaGrange and Steuben counties had unemployment rates less that 3% while others increased to above 3%.
LaGrange County had the lowest unemployment rate in the area in January at 2.7%, which was tied for second lowest in the state. Still, the rate was an increase over December's rate of 2.1%. In January 2019, LaGrange had an unemployment rate of 3.9%.
Steuben County saw its unemployment rate increase to 2.9% in January from 2.3% in December. The January rate remained above the benchmark of 2019, which had a January rate of 3.5%.
DeKalb County had a January unemployment rate of 3.1%, up from 2.5% in December and 3.5% in January 2019.
Allen County's unemployment rate increased to 3.4% from 2.8% in December and 3.8% in January 2019.
Whitley County's January unemployment rate was 3.1%, up from 2.5% in December and 3.7% in January 2019.
Indiana’s unemployment rate dropped to 3.1% for January and remains lower than the national rate of 3.6%. The last time Indiana's unemployment rate was lower than 3.1 percent was November 2000.
Indiana's non-seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.6% in January.
The monthly unemployment rate is a U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics indicator that reflects the number of unemployed people seeking employment within the prior four weeks as a percentage of the labor force.
In December, Indiana's unemployment rate was 3.2% and in January 2019 it was 3.6%.
Indiana’s labor force had a net increase of 3,749 over the previous month. This was a result of a decrease of 877 unemployed residents and an increase of 4,626 employed residents. Indiana's total labor force, which includes both Hoosiers employed and those seeking employment, stands at 3.39 million, and the state’s 64.4% labor force participation rate remains above the national rate of 63.4%.
