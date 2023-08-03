ANGOLA — The Steuben County Historical Society has announced its third historical treasure hunt will be held Aug. 26, at 1 p.m.
They don’t be digging up buried treasure.
Instead, cars of history enthusiasts will be traveling Steuben County in search of historic sites, what the Historical Society is calling historical treasures.
Guided by a packet of information and shrewd observation, participants fill out questionnaires which are turned in by 4 p.m. at the Cline Museum in downtown Angola in hopes of winning the modest prize.
Registration for this year’s hunt will be by email. There will be a limitation on the number participating, due to limited space at the historical sites.
The first eight cars registered after noon on Wednesday, Aug. 9, will be accepted. Numbers may be adjusted as needed.
All applicants will be notified by email of their status.
The application email is somersjg@aol.com.
Previous sites visited include: Angola United Methodist Church, Trine University, Robinson Roadside Grave, Orland Barry Home, Collins School, Steuben County Soldiers' Monument, Steuben County Court House, the old Steuben County Jail, Erastus Farnham House, Vistula historical marker, Covenanter Cemetery, Boundary Sign and Powers Church.
