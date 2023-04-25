ANGOLA – The Angola Board of Zoning Appeals rejected a request by a homeowner seeking to build a tall fence on her property, suggesting instead a shorter one might suit the neighborhood better.
The applicant, Michelle Roselle, was seeking a development standard variance for installing a 6-ft tall privacy fence on her property in Pine Run Subdivision, which is a mid-block of a row of through lot, which means that the lot fronts or abuts on two parallel or approximately parallel streets that do not intersect at the boundaries of the lot.
The city fence and wall standards only allow for decorative in nature fences not higher than 3 feet in height to be permitted in the front yard, and fences for rear and side yards are allowed not to exceed 6 feet in height.
Roselle, noted the staff, requested a 6-foot tall off-white vinyl fence from her façade facing Todd Drive to the side property lines and the front property line for privacy and dog containment.
At the hearing, the applicant noted that because she had a large-sized dog that could easily jump over a lower fence, she wanted to make sure that the children in the neighboring house could walk in their yard freely.
The staff noted that they received some public input regarding this request. An email from Robert and Brandy German from 721 Todd Drive mentioned that the fence “would be a hideous monstrosity of an obstruction” in the middle of their block.
“This would not add, but surely deduct to the aesthetics and value of our neighborhood’s property,” said the Germans.
They also said that while they appreciated efforts to protect the neighbors, the pet, and the property, they would suggest a 4-foot fence as “a more appealing alternative.”
In addition, another neighbor of the applicant, Charlotte Martin, called to warn the city that she would be in attendance at the hearing to speak against the variance.
During the hearing Martin mentioned that she opposed the project as, from her house, she would be looking at the fence should it be constructed. She mentioned that she lived in her neighborhood for 28 years, and she did not need a fence next door.
Roselle, when asked by the commission members if the fence would mean a significant alteration to the landscape and the spirit of the area, replied that it would, but she saw no better options.
The board members mentioned that other dog containment equipment, such as a wireless shock fence, could be employed, but Roselle said she preferred not to use that on her dog.
The staff report noted that the proposed fence was not in line with the community priorities of inspiring a community image and improving community character.
Despite that, the staff reasoned that it was supportive of the request providing the fence does not “serve as an enclosure” and thus suggesting a 4-foot tall decorative fence as a compromise that will serve the property owners main purpose while not disrupting neighborhood character.
Finally, the board made a motion to reject the request. Alan Edwards from Allen County Fence that came to the meeting with the applicant said he was very disappointed with the decision.
