Five people arrested
by police Thursday
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested Thursday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Ciera Carr, 19, of the 100 block of Massachusetts Avenue, Battle Creek, Michigan, arrested on S.R. 127 at S.R. 727 on a misdemeanor charge of possession of paraphernalia.
• Taylor N. Dembski, 22, of the 9000 block of Verona Road, Battle Creek, Michigan, arrested at S.R. 127 and S.R. 727 on a felony charge of auto theft.
• Zachary Kelly, 23, of the 3000 block of Strickler Road, Battle Creek, Michigan, arrested at Interstate 69 and U.S. 20 on a felony charge of motor vehicle theft and a felony fugitive warrant.
• Andrew J. Marlow, 32, of the 100 block of Ichabod Circle, Concord, North Carolina, arrested in the 1000 block of East Maumee Street on misdemeanor charges of resisting law enforcement and possession of paraphernalia and a felony charge of possession of a hypodermic needle.
• Harlee D. Zeigler, 25, of the 5000 block of C.R. 40, Butler, arrested on a warrant alleging felony failure to return to lawful detention and misdemeanor driving while suspended.
