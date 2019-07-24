Three people arrested by police on Tuesday
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Tuesday.
• Jammie L. Broughton, 19, homeless, arrested in the 600 block of North Williams Street on warrants alleging felony and misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Robert J. Keenan, 43, of the 2900 block of North C.R. 400W, arrested at home on charges of felony strangulation and misdemeanor domestic battery.
• Raju Singh, 46, of the 5600 block of West Millbrae Avenue, Fresno, California, arrested in the 400 block of East Maumee Street on a fugitive warrant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.