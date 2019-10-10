ANGOLA — Trine University students donated a folder filled with stories about celebrities who died due to drug or alcohol addiction to the Alano Club on Thursday.
They included Prince, Tom Petty, Michael Jackson and other men and women in the entertainment industry.
Teacher Susan Anspaugh, whose son died of a drug overdose, said some of the stories made her cry.
Next week, students from Anspaugh’s other drug education course will provide some stories of celebrities who recovered from addiction and survived to Alano, a facility for those attempting to recover from addiction.
The stories of those who battled addiction and lost are real and raw.
Anspaugh revealed to the students that her son died due to drug addiction. Zeb Hunter died Sept. 3, 2015 at 30 years old.
The students also met Fremont native Pam McCoy, who recalled the painful moments of her daughter, Tarrah's, death on July 31, 2015 in Valparaiso.
"Her children were downstairs," said Pam, who received the chilling call from her 11-year-old granddaughter. Tarrah was in her bedroom, the life knocked out of her by an injection of heroin containing fentanyl. Medical service providers revived her briefly but the next day she was declared dead, said Pam.
"She was beautiful and smart. She had everything going for her," Pam said. "She was so loved."
Tarrah's drug use started with opioid pain killers for a shoulder injury. Soon, said Pam, she was using other prescription drugs illegally.
"She thought she was good at it," said Pam. "A few years later, everybody started noticing."
Due to the expense and difficulty of garnering pharmaceuticals, Tarrah began doing the more readily accessible drug heroin.
Heroin is a plant-based drug that has been abused as an illegal substance for almost a century. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid 50 times more potent than heroin that is often mixed with heroin or cocaine or pressed into counterfeit pills — with or without the user’s knowledge, says the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention.
In 2017, more than 28,000 deaths involving synthetic opioids occurred in the United States, which is more deaths than from any other type of opioid.
"It affects the family. We have to carry on," said Pam.
Anspaugh commiserated. She lost her only child to drugs and has one grandson to remember him by; a son Zeb never got to meet.
Anspaugh looked at her students, seated at the tables where those attempting to remain sober and regain control of their lives drink coffee, talk and play games.
"You don't even know the miracles you are," she told them.
