FREMONT — Steuben County’s newest hidden gem consists of plants and good times.
Good Times Horticulture joined the community in mid-May and business is already growing. Owner Kelley Remington’s business strategy is simple: be a resource first and a retailer second. Having been a horticulturist for 35 years, his extensive knowledge has helped to cater the company’s plant collection to thrive in the region.
“We want to make sure we’re doing right by our client,” said Remington. “There’s been many times when I would tell people, ‘don’t buy that now,’ you know. ‘No, that thing won’t root. It’s not good to plant in the fall, winter, spring,’ and I just cost myself $12, but I gave myself a customer.”
Located just west of Snow Lake and north of Jimmerson Lake at 3835 W. C.R. 600N, the company’s selection consists of annuals and perennials along with evergreen trees, ornamental trees, deciduous shade trees and a variety of shrubs. After living in the area for several years, Remington has had some time to experience first-hand plants that are and aren’t successful in the conditions throughout northeast Indiana.
“So it’s not everything under the sun, it’s bits and pieces of pre-select or exclusive collection of perennials that I really feel works best for our clients and for our region,” Remington said.
Beyond the single plant offerings, the company also has arrangements for flower boxes and pots for sale. Outside of gardening, landscaping is also within Good Times’ repertoire as they also do landscape design and consultations.
With a mighty team of five, Good Times Horticulture hit the ground running around mid-May and operates from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Three members of the team are over the age of 65 and Remington credits their work ethic as part of the business’s success.
“You do this for the labor of love,” Remington said.
To be best equipped for a trip to Good Times, Remington encourages visitors to bring photos of the spaces they’re looking to add plants or trees. Moreso, knowing the conditions of the area the plants will occupy is helpful for finding the perfect long lasting annuals, perennials, shrubs or trees.
“There is no one size fits (all). Watering is dependent upon its location, it’s dependent upon the soil. There’s several factors to consider and we just want to make sure we’re there for them (clients) during that process,” Remington said. “This collection of plants, the service side of it, being, you know, having that education, having that experience behind us is very helpful.”
Good Times Horticulture values just that: good times.
“This group, myself (included), know of those values that we want to align ourselves with in the workplace,” Remington said. “The name says it all, this is what we represent. Horticulture should be good times.”
The company can be found online on Facebook. The phone is 570-5496.
