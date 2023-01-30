PRAIRIE HEIGHTS — Prairie Heights High School will perform “Clue” Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
The play is based on a 1985 mystery black comedy motion picture based on the board game of the same name.
“Screenplay was turned into a stage play,” said Prairie Heights Drama Department Director Corrine Reed.
She said the play was a murder mystery that is meant to be a comedy, and for that reason it contains both fun jokes and shot gun sound effects, which might be important to those members of the audience who are sensitive to such things.
“But you won’t see blood, gore, guts, it’s not that kind of a horror gory thing,” said Reed. “It’s a funny type of thing.”
She said that on the contrary she would characterize the play as PG-ish, and they decided to do it because the kids really wanted to do a murder mystery, and at the same time it was a fun show, to which Reed agreed after a bunch of new kids joined the club after their fall play.
“I honestly didn’t think I would have enough kids this year to fill this out,” said Reed.
She said that as a result she eventually had twice the number of kids she needed to do “Clue,” and they ended up casting it twice, and there will be two different casts playing on Friday night and Saturday afternoon and Saturday night and Sunday afternoon.
“There will actually be four different performances,” said Reed.
The price of the tickets for “Clue” will be $8, if you buy them ahead of time, and $10 at the door. On Sunday's performance at 3 p.m. an interpreter for the hearing impared will be available.
“Anyone who is deaf wants to come see, we have a special section just for them,” said Reed.
She added that usually around 100 people show up for their school drama club performances, and that is the number she expects to see this week too, but she would like to see all 635 seats in the theater filled, too.
“At least a hundred will be nice,” said Reed.
